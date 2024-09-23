UN Resident Coordinator Beatrice Munthali says the African Women Leadership Network (AWLN) in Zambia needs to be operationalised in a way which allows it to be sustainable while keeping gender issues high in the national agenda. And Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says there is an urgent need to address the inequalities faced by women and girls in Zambia. Speaking during the AWLN conference, Thursday, Munthali said the Zambian chapter would carry the torch forward to ensure that the leadership space was opened up to women from different walks of life. “The AWLN Zambia chapter needs to be operationalised in a way that allows it to be sustainable and keep the gender issues high in the national agenda for the long term....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here