FORMER FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala has announced his intentions to challenge Andrew Kamanga for the FA’s presidency in next year’s elections.

Kashala has promised to increase allowances for players, coaches, clubs and referees if he is voted into office.

He says his FAZ will also be paying players and coaches in time in order to motivate them to work diligently.

He says his FAZ will attend to all the needs and challenges faced by football clubs, coaches, associations and referees.

He said challenges of some teams not having training facilities and football jerseys will be a thing of the past.

Kashala said the his FAZ will attract and invite cooperating partners in developing, investing and managing football affairs in Zambia.

He also promised that under him FAZ would invest in quality sports infrastructure development.

“We will build more stadiums and infrastructure. We will release financial reports annually in order to attract confidence in our people and key stakeholders,” said Kashala.

“We shall develop a proper system of listening to people’s opinions on selection of players, national team coaches and many other concerns from members of the public who are interested parties in the management of football”.

He said the his FAZ will nature local talent by identifying young players from all around the country to play for the national team.

Kashala noted that the his FAZ will respect the FIFA constitution and the Zambian Constitution and create a proper working environment between FAZ, government, FIFA and CAF.