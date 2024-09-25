FORMER Health minister Dr Brian Chituwo has advised government to ensure that competent individuals are appointed to run the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supply Agency (ZAMMSA). And governance activist Rueben Lifuka says the Ministry of Health should set up a small task force which should bring together experts to review and reform ZAMMSA. He says merely changing boards and management without dealing with the root causes of the failures in ZAMMSA’s operations will not bring about sustainable changes. Recently, Health Minister Elijah Muchima dissolved the ZAMMSA board, citing its failure to effectively run the institution. However, former board chairperson Dr Anne Chifungula argued that there was too much interference from the ministry in the institution’s operations. But in an interview,...



