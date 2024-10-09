From left: Minister of Community Development and Social Service Doreen Mwamba, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo, and Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo take a dose of the Cholera Oral Vaccine during a Cholera sensitisation tour in George Township in Lusaka on 16/01/2023-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s JIJIA International Company Limited, which will make Zambia the first African country to manufacture cholera vaccines. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, President Hakainde Hichilema expressed gratitude to President Xi Jinping and the people of China for making this vision a reality. “Today, Zambia reached a milestone with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and JIJIA International Company Limited from China. This agreement will make Zambia the first African country to manufacture the cholera vaccine, thanks to the Zambia Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Initiative and partners like Shanghai United Cell Biotechnology Company. As a Global Cholera Champion, Zambia co-sponsored the...