VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says the accident which claimed 10 lives at Lwiili Mine in Nangoma was unfortunate because residents were warned that it was dangerous. Speaking when she visited the mine accident scene, Wednesday, Vice-President Nalumango wondered why people did not heed to the warning. “When anything happens to our people, as government, we are extremely concerned and we cannot sit back. We promise to do whatever little support we can give so that the burden is made light. The issue of mining of this nature, I still call it illegal. I don’t care who owns the mine, what happened was an illegality because people went in even after the Minister of Mines..I think we should understand that the Ministry...



