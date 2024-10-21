PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has removed Constitutional Court judges Anne Sitali, Mungeni Mulenga and Palan Mulonda from their offices, less than a month after suspending them. In 2016, the three judges dismissed the election petition of President Hichilema and his running mate, Geoffrey Mwamba, on grounds that the time for hearing the petition had lapsed. However, then Constitutional Court president Justice Hildah Chibomba and Justice Margaret Munalula dissented. President Hichilema suspended the three judges on September 23, 2024, and last week, they appeared before the Judicial Complaints Committee (JCC) after the Lusaka High Court discharged the order granting them leave to commence judicial review of the President’s decision to suspend them. Justices Munalula and Chibomba also appeared before the JCC after...



