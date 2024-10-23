Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana making his remarks during the official launch of ZANIS Tv at the Mass Media complex in Lusaka on Tuesday 15th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

GOVERNMENT has urged public officers to adhere to the provisions of the Access to Information law and ensure that information they generate in their operations is accessible. Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says reports of public resource wastage as highlighted in the latest Auditor General’s Report are happening due to non-compliance with the ATI Act. Speaking during the Access to Information (ATI) Law Dialogue Platform Meeting, Tuesday, Kawana said government had enacted the law as demanded, and it was now time for citizens to utilise it. “I am deeply honoured to officiate at this dialogue platform. I am particularly delighted to note that the purpose of the meeting is to popularise the Access to Information Act....