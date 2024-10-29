Former first lady Christine Kaseba Sata making her tribute during the 10th Memorial service for the late fifth President Michael Chilufya Sata at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Monday 28th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

IT was my expectation that Michael Sata’s successor and his family would be present, because there would be no Edgar Lungu without the man buried here, Mulenga Sata remarked yesterday. And former First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba has noted that Zambia has become polarised, adding that she prays President Hakainde Hichilema will embrace all Zambians regardless of political affiliation, to spread love. Meanwhile, President Hichilema thanked the Sata family for allowing government to conduct the memorial anniversary. Speaking at the government-organised 10th memorial anniversary for his father yesterday, attended by family members, government officials and other dignitaries, Mulenga said the family had extended invitations to all former first families. “We’ve managed to at least celebrate this 10th anniversary with dignity...