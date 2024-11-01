PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Botswana’s opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change candidate, Duma Boko, on his victory in the presidential election. The President has also commended outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who had sought a second and final term, for graciously conceding defeat in the general election. In a statement shared on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said this victory was not just a win for the UDC Party, but also a win for democracy and most importantly the will of the people. He said he looked forward to the continued implementation of the country’s bilateral cooperation agreements with the new leadership. “Congratulations to Mr Duma Gideon Boko on your remarkable victory in Botswana’s presidential elections. We extend our heartfelt Congratulations...



