Zambezi East UPND Member of Parliament Brian Kambita speaks when Zesco appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies at parliament building - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBEZI East UPND MP Brian Kambita has reported Bowman Lusambo to the police for allegedly selling him a four-bedroom house in Silverest at K850,000, when he had already sold it to another MP. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Kambita reported that Lusambo allegedly obtained K850,000 under the pretence of selling him the house in question. “The Zambia Police Service at Woodlands Police Station received a report of obtaining money by false pretences involving an alleged fraudulent property sale on October 15, 2024. The report was made by Mr. Brian Kambita, Honourable Member of Parliament for Zambezi East Constituency, residing at House No. 42, Joseph Kabwe Crescent, PHI. He reported that Mr. Bowman Lusambo of Chamba...