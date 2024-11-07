FORMER Defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s lawyer, Charles Changano, says his client has been evacuated to Maina Soko Military Hospital after falling ill. Changano says Mwamba’s feet are also swollen. Last week, Mwamba renewed his application for bail pending appeal against a five-year sentence in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division. His lawyers stated that he needed urgent medical attention from experts. In an interview, Wednesday, Changano said Mwamba was evacuated to Maina Soko Military Hospital yesterday. “I am just from Mwembeshi seeing my client, GBM. He is not well. Right now, he’s being evacuated to Maina Soko Military Hospital. His feet are swollen and so forth. This means there’s a reaction in his body. So we...



