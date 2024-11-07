GOVERNMENT has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will attend the inauguration ceremony of Duma Boko, President of Botswana, scheduled for tomorrow. In a statement, Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe said the President is expected to return to Zambia immediately after the ceremony. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, accepted an invitation to travel to Gaborone to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of His Excellency Adv. Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana. The Inauguration Ceremony scheduled for Friday, 8th November 2024 in Gaborone follows the October 2024 General Elections where President Boko emerged victorious. President Hichilema will...



