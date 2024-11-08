JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says Zambians should not forget how compromised the Judiciary was during former president Edgar Lungu’s regime. On Tuesday, Lungu claimed that some judicial officers had approached him to complain that they were operating under interference from State House. He added that PF convicts were victims of political abuse and interference in the judiciary. Responding to this in an interview, Wednesday, Kasune said some of Lungu’s insinuations were a result of what he was doing during his regime, and he thought the UPND administration was doing the same. “You’re in Zambia, we are encouraging you that don’t be too quick to forget, why are you too quick to forget? The person you’re talking about was he not...



