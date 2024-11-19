MINISTER of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says she started business by selling fritters but has grown to own several properties. Mwamba made the revelation when her ministry launched the Whistle Blower Policy, Service Delivery Charter and Gifts Benefits Policy, which spell out the ministry’s mandate in ensuring that the provision of social protection programmes is well guided. “Having said that, I want to declare that I started business at the age of 17 when I was still at college just when I left my secondary school, and I have been a businesswoman since. [I] have grown my business from selling fritters for K200, now I have got properties scattered across places. And I can look after myself...



