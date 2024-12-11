LET’S continue championing the voices of the vulnerable in our communities especially women, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has urged SADC members of parliament. And SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) president Roger Mancienne has noted that the 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report paints a sobering picture of rising food insecurity across the globe, with Southern Africa among the hardest-hit regions. Speaking at the launch of the SADC Parliamentary Alliance on Agrifood Systems, Food Security and Nutrition on the sidelines of the 56th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum in Livingstone, Monday, Speaker Mutti urged parliamentarians to continue speaking for the voiceless. “Our work does not end here, let’s continue to speak for...



