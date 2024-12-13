PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has fired Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Professor Christopher Simoonga, along with Foreign Affairs PS Hope Situmbeko and Energy PS Francesca Zyambo. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has appointed Arnold Simwaba as Permanent Secretary for Electricity in the Ministry of Energy, Louis Mulube as PS at the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) and Zacharia Luhanga as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour. On the other hand, the President has transferred Margaret Miyoba from PSMD to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to be in charge of Administration. This is according to a statement issued by State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka, Friday. “President Hakainde Hichilema has, pursuant to Article 184 (1) of the Constitution of...



