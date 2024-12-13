ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says former president Edgar Lungu’s only Plan B is to sit down and shed tears. Kabimba says if he were Lungu, he would heed the request of PF MPs to retire from politics or alternatively “shut up” before he messes himself up. And Kabimba says President Hakainde Hichilema’s crusade against corruption is on course, but adds that he is against the pardoning of convicts. On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that Lungu was not eligible to contest future elections, having been sworn in twice. In response, Lungu said he had accepted the ruling that he was ineligible to contest future presidential elections and he has since set in motion Plan B. On the other hand,...



