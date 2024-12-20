POLICE, in collaboration with the Immigration Department and the Anti-Terrorism Unit, have apprehended a witch doctor from Mozambique and another from Sinda District, who were allegedly engaged by Emmanuel Jay Banda’s younger brother to use charms to harm President Hakainde Hichilema. In a statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the suspects revealed that they were paid an initial payment of K16,500, and that the full amount of K2,000,000 was to be paid upon the execution of their mission. “The Zambia Police Service, in collaboration with the Department of Immigration and the Anti-Terrorism Unit, successfully apprehended two male suspects during an operation conducted in Lusaka. The suspects have been identified as: Mr. Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, aged 42, of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here