DEPUTY Secretary to Cabinet Oliver Kalabo says parents should stop enticing civil servants to engage in corruption when getting National Registration Cards (NRC) for their children in a bid to avoid standing in long queues. Expressing his concern at a National Development Coordinating Committee meeting, Friday, Kalabo said there was no need for corruption when getting an NRC. “I just want to address the issue of corruption, to flip the coin, because many times we tend to talk about corruption, we focus on the public officers, the public servants but we forget that you the parents, you are the people who go to entice those civil servants because you want your child’s NRC to be done faster. You have forgotten...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here