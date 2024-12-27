A 32-year-old woman has died after being electrocuted as she was trying to buy a chicken in Maamba on Christmas Day. Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, saying it happened in Siandowa area. He said Joseph Chilufya reported via a phone call that his niece, Moley Mweemba, was electrocuted after leaning on an electrical fence which is mounted around the chicken run. “Brief facts on the matter are that around 04:30 hours, the now deceased together with three others whose particulars are yet to be established, went to buy a chicken from Caphas Musoni aged 41 of Siasowa Township. In the process of buying the chicken, the now deceased accidentally leaned on an electrical wire fence which...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here