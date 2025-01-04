IN this audio, UKA member Saboi Imboela says if elections were held today, HH would win. Imboela says President Hakainde Hichilema recently emerged as the preferred presidential candidate in a tripartite Facebook poll because the opposition is currently divided. She adds that what the opposition needs to do is to unite and give people someone they can rally behind. On December 30, 2024, President Hichilema emerged as the preferred presidential candidate in a Facebook poll conducted by News Diggers, Kalemba and an online page for Mwizukanji, dubbed, “If elections were called today, who would you vote for?” Mporokoso PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile came in second. However, some netizens said the poll outcome was misleading as those people who...



