THE 2023 Auditor General’s report on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has revealed significant irregularities at Chililabombwe Municipal Council. The report indicates that the local authority made unsupported grant payments to youths, women and community empowerment groups, with 23 co-operatives issued grants in amounts totalling K483,480 without completing the required application forms. In addition, the report revealed that 36 cooperatives, clubs, associations and organised groups were paid amounts totalling K725,000 without supporting documents such as bank account details, certificates of incorporation and proposals, among others. “On 13th April, 2023, the Ministry approved empowerment grants in amounts totalling K1,880,000 to 101 successful applicants to undertake various projects such as block making, village banking, fish farming, gardening, chicken and pig rearing, retail...



