THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has launched a debt cancellation campaign, advocating for the cancellation of unjust debts that burden the most vulnerable populations. Addressing the media yesterday during the launch of the campaign, ZCCB president Reverend Ignatius Chama said debt cancellation was a vital step towards achieving social justice and economic equity. “We, the Catholic Bishops of Zambia recognise the immense financial burdens that impoverished nations, like Zambia, and their communities face, often exacerbated by systemic issues and global inequalities. As faith leaders, we feel compelled to speak out in favour of debt cancellation as a vital step towards achieving social justice and economic equity. We urge the cancellation of unjust debts that weigh heavily on the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here