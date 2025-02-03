THE Zambia Meteorological Department (MET) says it is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Faida, which has formed over the southwestern Indian Ocean. In a Tropical Storm Alert issued, Wednesday, MET stated that the storm was projected to cross Madagascar from February 3 to 5, and then enter the Mozambique Channel by Thursday. The Department added that although Faide may not directly hit Zambia, it was expected to temporarily reduce rainfall in some parts of the country. “The Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Faida, which has formed over the Southwestern Indian Ocean. Faida is currently a moderate storm with winds of 85 km/h, moving westward towards Madagascar. Faide is expected to make landfall on the coast of northern...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here