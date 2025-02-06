ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says a total of 42,178 Gender Based Violence cases were reported in 2024. In a statement, Wednesday, Hamoonga said this represented a 1.8 per cent reduction from the 42,965 cases reported in 2023. “February 05, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service has concluded its annual analysis of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) data for 2024, revealing critical insights into the prevalence and nature of such cases across the country. A total of 42,178 GBV cases were reported in 2024 compared to 42,965 cases in 2023, reflecting a 1.8% decrease (787 cases). Of the total cases, 26,402 were criminal cases, while 15,776 were non-criminal cases,” he said. “Victim Disaggregation: 10,220 children (24% of all victims), comprising 2,006 boys...



