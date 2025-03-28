Socialist party running mate Dr Cosmas Musumali during the filing in of Presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says the rise in Zambia’s 2024 Bribe Payers Index (ZBPI) from 10.1% in 2022 to 15.3% is clear evidence that corruption has worsened under the UPND government compared to the previous PF administration. The latest ZBPI report highlights a notable increase in bribery, with the overall index rising by 5.2 percentage points. Reacting to these findings in an interview, Thursday, Dr Musumali expressed concern over the deteriorating efforts to combat corruption and bribery in the country. “There is also a third element and the third element is about the perception of the masses where there is a lot of bribery, corruption. They lose trust in society and it is not a good situation...