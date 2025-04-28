LUNTE PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya has wondered what bar of leadership President Hakainde Hichilema has raised when the economy is at its worst. Commenting on Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s remarks that he often has nightmares over who will succeed President Hichilema in 2031 because he had raised the bar of leadership too high, Kafwaya said the President had only raised the bar in bad leadership and failure to abide by the Constitution. “Why is he having nightmares for 2031? Is he saying that UPND has no capacity to develop talent? From 2021 to 2031 they are unable to develop talent? But what is this bar he’s talking about? Is it the laws that they have pushed through like the...