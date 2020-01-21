PF in breach of its constitution on General Conference

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 21 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 21 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 21 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 21 Jan 2020
- Business
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 16 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 16 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
PF in breach of its constitution on General ConferenceBy Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020
The announcement by the Patriotic Front Secretary General that the ruling party will be going to the elective general assembly this July is a commendable fulfilment of the provisions of the Republican Constitution. It shows that the party is willing to adhere to the supreme law of the land as they seek a fresh mandate to govern this country.
Other political parties seeking to form government must emulate the PF and inform the public when they will have their own elective conferences. This process is as important as the general elections because it ensures that leaders are elected through a thorough democratic process.
But while we are commending the ruling party on this announcement, it’s important that rules and procedures are upheld at the convention in accordance with the party constitution. If a political party disregards its constitution, then there is no way it can respect the Republican Constitution.
So, what does the PF constitution say about the elective conference? In order to show the illegalities that have already characterised the planned PF general conference, we would like to quote the party’s constitution.
THE PATRIOTIC FRONT CONSTITUTION
ARTICLE 20
STRUCTURE OF THE PARTY
1) The Structural organization of the Party shall be based on the following democratic principles:
(a) All organs of the Party shall be elective;
(b) All organs of the Party shall unless otherwise stated be answerable and shall periodically submit account of their work to the body that elected or constituted them;
(c) A decision of a superior organ shall be binding upon subordinate organs;
(d) A decision of the majority shall prevail over that of the minority who shall be required to defend such a decision as their own;
(e) Except where it is otherwise provided in this Constitution, the quorum for all Party meetings shall be half of the members who are entitled to attend the meeting.
ARTICLE 46
GENERAL CONFERENCE
(1) The supreme policy-making organ of the Party is the General Conference;
(2) The General Conference shall meet ordinarily every five (5) years but extraordinary session may be convened as provided in this Constitution;
(3) An extraordinary General Conference shall have the same powers as the ordinary General Conference;
(4) The General Conference shall be attended by:
(a) All members of the National Council; and
(b) Up to 500 delegates from each province selected in accordance with rules made by the Central Committee;
(5) The General Conference shall have the following functions:
(a) To elect the President of the Party and Members of the Central Committee;
(b) To formulate and revise Party policies and programmes;
(c) To amend, approve or adopt Party Constitution;
(d) To define and orientate general policies for the nation’s development;
(e) To consider and approve National Development Plans.
(6) The voting at the General Conference shall be by secret ballot.
ARTlCLE 47
DECISIONS OF THE GENERAL CONFERENCE
The decisions of the General Conference shall be valid and obligatory for the Party and may only be revoked or altered by the General Conference.
ARTICLE 52
ELECTION OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE PARTY
(1) The President of the Party shall be elected at the General Conference of the Party.
(2) A candidate shall indicate to the Secretary-General of the Party his intention to stand for the Office of the President of the Party not less than one day before the date of the General Conference.
(3) The Secretary General of the Party shall submit the name or names of the candidates to the Central Committee for consideration and where there is more than one candidate the Central Committee may indicate support for one of the candidates.
(4) The Central Committee shall submit the name of the candidate or candidates to the National Council for approval or disapproval.
(5) The person whose candidature for the office is not approved by the National Council shall not be Eligible for election at the General Conference for the office of the President of the Party.
(6) A candidate whose candidature for the office of the Presidentof the Party is approved by the National Council shall lodge his nomination papers with the Returning Officer appointed by the Electoral Commission supported by twenty (20) delegates from each of the Provinces of Zambia attending the General
Conference.
(7) If more than one candidate stand for the office of the President of the Party, each delegate to the General Conference shall vote for one candidate only and the candidate who receives the greatest number of votes shall be the sole candidate for election to the office of the President of the Republic.
(8) Where only one candidate has filed nomination papers at the close of nomination, such a Candidate shall be declared duly elected President of the Party without conducting a poll.
(9) A member of the Party shall not be qualified as a candidate for the office of the President of the Party unless he has been a member of the Party for five (5) years immediately preceding the nomination and he is qualified under the Constitution of Zambia for election to the office of the President of Zambia.
(10) If the person elected as President of the Party is not elected as President of the Republic he shall continue to be President of the Party until a President of the Party is elected at another extra ordinary General Conference.
As far as we know, the PF constitution has not been changed because it is only the general conference that has the power to change the party constitution. Now, tomorrow we will demonstrate how the PF has already breached its constitution and how the outcome of that general assembly that Mr Davies Mwila announced is poised to produce illegitimate leaders.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- PF in breach of its constitution on General Conference - 21 Jan 2020
- Watch how Times of Zambia assets will be stripped! - 19 Jan 2020
- How drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling destroys communities - 17 Jan 2020
- How Zesco imported Air from Eskom and made people pay for it - 16 Jan 2020
- PF and UPND must criminalise Tribalism if they truly detest it - 14 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Zambia has an economic crisis, not a constitutional one - Sangwa (3,151 views)
- Watch how Times of Zambia assets will be stripped! (3,008 views)
- How drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling destroys communities (2,896 views)
- Mwiimbu lied, delimitation cannot proceed without passing Bill 10 - Kampyongo (1,594 view)
- SAA confirms sale of nine aircraft (1,181 view)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Govt upbeat of improved mining sector performance in 202021 Jan 2020
-
Govt must heed World Bank advice, cancel pipeline loans – JCTR21 Jan 2020
-
HH failing to effectively capitalize on PF’s bad record – Africa Confidential21 Jan 2020
-
Play fair in Chilubi, ECZ urges political parties21 Jan 2020
-
I love my son, I wish him the best – Chipimo21 Jan 2020
-
Give FIC powers to prosecute, ZICA submits to Parley committee21 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article