PF in breach of its constitution on General Conference

The announcement by the Patriotic Front Secretary General that the ruling party will be going to the elective general assembly this July is a commendable fulfilment of the provisions of the Republican Constitution. It shows that the party is willing to adhere to the supreme law of the land as they seek a fresh mandate to govern this country.

Other political parties seeking to form government must emulate the PF and inform the public when they will have their own elective conferences. This process is as important as the general elections because it ensures that leaders are elected through a thorough democratic process.

But while we are commending the ruling party on this announcement, it’s important that rules and procedures are upheld at the convention in accordance with the party constitution. If a political party disregards its constitution, then there is no way it can respect the Republican Constitution.

So, what does the PF constitution say about the elective conference? In order to show the illegalities that have already characterised the planned PF general conference, we would like to quote the party’s constitution.

As far as we know, the PF constitution has not been changed because it is only the general conference that has the power to change the party constitution. Now, tomorrow we will demonstrate how the PF has already breached its constitution and how the outcome of that general assembly that Mr Davies Mwila announced is poised to produce illegitimate leaders.