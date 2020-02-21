- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Where is the father while the mother weeps “amwa peeling?”By Diggers Editor on 21 Feb 2020
President Edgar Lungu says he will only address the nation on the ongoing gassing incidences around the country “once he knows the truth”, according to his spokesperson Mr Isaac Chipampe. The State House spokesperson also says despite unleashing soldiers and other military personnel on the streets, citizens should not expect the gassing of houses to be stopped in one day.
“It is a difficult situation we are in. The President can assure the nation that security wings are doing all they can but you can’t expect this thing to be wiped out in one day. So for someone to say that the President is not serious, or he is not being responsible, is unfair. I think everybody saw the First lady weep, so it shows how the family is affected apart from the office. There has been a lot of calls for the President to speak but the President has said ‘I will only speak if I know the truth.’ He is going to address the nation when it is appropriate. You know that he also depends on security advice before he talks, otherwise we will end up speculating like we are seeing and accusing each other,” Chipampe told journalists, Wednesday.
First of all, State House cannot separate President Lungu from speculation because they walk in tandem. If speculation was a woman our Head of State would be happily married to it. We say this because speculating is what President Lungu has been doing since he got into power. Examples are many but one which stands out is the speculation he made before he invoked Article 31 of the Constitution in July 2017 and declared a Threatened State of Emergency. Mr Lungu was convinced and he told the nation that the opposition was behind the rampant acts of arson which had engulfed the country at that time.
He said the arsonists wanted to make the country ungovernable because they were bitter after losing the 2016 elections. He said this during a press conference at State House, but did he have facts? No! He was speculating, that’s why to date, he has not been able to name the opposition members who burnt down City Market. Strangely, they have sat on the report into that investigation.
That’s not all. Most recently, and more specific to the topic, this President made another speculation that fake prophets were behind the riots in the country as they were spreading superstitious believes to people. Which security wing gave him this information? Whom did he consult? Did he have facts? No! That’s why he came back to offer a bounty to people who have facts. You see how deeply in love President Lungu is with speculation? So it baffles us to hear his spokesperson say the President will only speak when he knows the truth.
And a President can’t say I will speak if I know the truth. When your household has been attacked by criminals, your mother falls down and starts weeping “amwa peeling.., amwa peeling… it’s time for the father to step in and show he is in charge. He can’t say ‘I won’t talk about what has happened to us until I know the person who attacked’. That’s being an irresponsible father.
We might need to remind the President and his spokesperson that it is not even the responsibility of the President to name the suspects of gassing who are arrested or to announce the charges that are being slapped on them. That is the role of the investigative wings that he has deployed to arrest the situation. So, the people of Zambia are not demanding that President Lungu must address the nation so that he names the people who are behind the gassing, what they want is to see their President inspire confidence and hope that indeed he is concerned and that progress is being made to stop the rising death toll at the hands of angry mobs. Most importantly, he must show his face and answer questions from the people who put him in office. The gassing has terrorized people, but it is the mobs that are killing innocent citizens. Citizens are saying ‘what are you doing about it?’
It was also worrying to hear State House declare that despite the soldiers being deployed on the streets, citizens must not expect the gassing to end in one day. What do they know? What is State House basing this on? We ask because a doctor would never say how long a patient would take to heal without understanding the complexity of the disease. A doctor can’t say this headache will not stop in one day without understanding what is causing it. So why is State House so confident that, even with soldiers patrolling the whole country, gassing cannot be stopped immediately? To us, this suggests that they know something.
About Diggers Editor
The Editor of News Diggers gets to decide what is published.
Email: editor [at] diggers [dot] news.
Related Items
- Where is the father while the mother weeps “amwa peeling?” - 21 Feb 2020
- When a President goes tribal, there’s no way he can unite a nation - 20 Feb 2020
- Citizens take law in their hands when they’ve no confidence in State Police - 19 Feb 2020
- Ng’andu not sincere on Zambia’s reserves - 18 Feb 2020
- Look at the PF lies on Bill 10! - 16 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Top Chingola cops implicated in gassing incidences (21,818 views)
- State involved in gassing - HH (5,708 views)
- Gassing can't be stopped in one day - State House (3,978 views)
- Mazabuka mob drags suspect out of hospital, kills him (3,053 views)
- Police should interrogate GBM - CK (2,293 views)
- Where is the father while the mother weeps “amwa peeling?”
- Kambwili has the right to criticize govt, ZNBC staffer tells court
- ConCourt throws out LAZ’s application to jail Tutwa for contempt
- How Morgan turned K5 into K62,640.85 with betPawa
- Disruption of LAZ’s Bill 10 forum is another form of closing civic space – Phiri
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Wina is lying, Zambia suffering because of theft in govt, not because of by-elections - Sangwa
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Where is the father while the mother weeps “amwa peeling?”
- Kambwili has the right to criticize govt, ZNBC staffer tells court
- ConCourt throws out LAZ’s application to jail Tutwa for contempt
- How Morgan turned K5 into K62,640.85 with betPawa
- Disruption of LAZ’s Bill 10 forum is another form of closing civic space – Phiri
- CCMG statement on Chilubi nothing but lies – Malama
- Schools won’t close because of gassing – Mabumba
- Police must explain involvement in gassing – Kambwili
- Stop finger pointing, let’s all fight to stop the gassing – Kaunda
- Zambia far from debt sustainability to attract IMF – BoZ
- Russia is ready to increase scholarships for Zambian students, Matviyenko tells Lungu
- Gassing can’t be stopped in one day – State House
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
“When there is Insecurities in a Nation for over a period of 24 hours without the state intelligence knowing who is behind it, then just know that the state is involved “. – Sani Abacha