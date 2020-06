Opinion President Edgar Lungu with Zingman

BELARUSSIAN businessman Aleksandr Zingman has threatened to take us to court for refusing to disclose our sources of his controversial photographs where he was pictured interacting with our Head of State, Lusaka Business Valden Findly, Defence PS Sturdy Mwale, ZAF commander Lt Gen David Muma, Zambia’s defence attaché in Russia Robert Kampeshi and Alexander Mikheev,...