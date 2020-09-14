THE Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) is calling for the creation of the office of the Procurement General whom procurement officers can be reporting to. This, it says, will also take care of some unfair corruption allegations over government procurement because there will be someone to explain the processes followed. “The highest [procurement] position one can be in government is deputy director of procurement. We don’t have any director of procurement in government. It creates a very big problem because then the procurement officer is left to some...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.