KENYAN Professor of Law Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba says President Edgar Lungu must consider leaving office with dignity at the end of his current term so that he can join other former African heads of state who are leading the continent in other capacities. Prof Lumumba contends that there are many things one can do after leaving the Presidency. “President Lungu is a lawyer. He knows that his arguments are lame. His argument that he inherited a presidency and, therefore, that he is eligible again is without basis. He has...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.