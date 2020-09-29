VICE-President Inonge Wina says there is no modality for inmates to take part in the 2021 general elections, and that the law is currently being reviewed to incorporate political activities at correctional facilities. When Monze UPND member of parliament, Jack Mwiimbu, asked her to explain the modalities that were put in place to facilitate the participation of inmates in the 2021 general elections and whether those modalities allowed political parties to access correctional facilities and campaign, Vice-President Wina said there was a possibility that political parties would not be allowed...



