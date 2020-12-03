VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says people should not be shocked when some members of parliament donate huge sums of money to their constituents because they had been running businesses way before joining politics. Speaking in Parliament last Friday during the Vice-President’s Question Time, Madam Wina said: “This Parliament is composed of many members who come from varied backgrounds. Some of them come from the business sector, some NGOs, some come from traditional systems. So, those members of parliament you see donating sums of money or other resources to their constituencies, it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.