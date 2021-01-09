Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo when she appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee at Parliament building on January 6, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WHAT we witnessed at the Parliamentary Accounts Committee on Wednesday is the unmasking of one of the biggest criminal syndicates that have been ravaging this country for many years. The criminality surrounding the US$17 million medical supply contract awarded to Honeybee pharmacy is so glaring that one would wonder why those people who were answering questions are still walking the streets and enjoying their freedom. We would like to congratulate the Howard Kunda-led Parliamentary Accounts Committee for confirming everything that we have been publishing regarding this matter. We would like...