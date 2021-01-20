EXPELLED PF lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, alias KBF, says it does not make sense for President Edgar Lungu to have more than half of his Cabinet consisting of members of the MMD, which the current ruling party defeated in 2011 under the leadership of then-president Michael Sata. According to Mr Fube, the appointment of Honourable Raphael Nakacinda as Water Development and Sanitation Minister suggests that the ruling party does not have competent people who can take up the position, something which he believes is not the case. “You cannot have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.