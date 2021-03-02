ONE thing that is clear about the millions of kwacha being thrown around by Patriotic Front cadres is that it is not fake money. This is legitimate money, the same money that PF ministers and members of parliament are dishing out to the people. So the question is, where is this money coming from? Who is giving these cadres millions of kwacha to play with in this manner? Zambia is currently the fifth hungriest country in the world; a country that is facing an unprecedented food crisis with more than...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.