UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he would like the African Union and the SADC leadership to consider the forthcoming August elections illegitimate, owing to the “unfair and impartial manner” in which the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conducted the voter registration exercise. In his letter dated March 25, Hichilema said the ECZ validated electoral roll indicated that the number of registered voters in provinces which strongly favoured PF had increased, while the numbers in the UPND strongholds had decreased. “Dear African Union Chairperson HE President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic...



