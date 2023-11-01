THE Bible in Matthew Chapter 26 tells a fascinating story about the arrest of Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane. When a cohort of soldiers besieged the Son of Man and his disciples, Simon Peter drew his sword in defence of Jesus, and sliced off the ear of one soldier, a gentleman called Malchus. To the surprise of his followers, Jesus condemned this action. He said to His disciples, ‘don’t draw your sword, put it back, for he who lives by the sword, will surely die by the sword’. Christ went ahead to correct the action by performing His last pre-resurrection miracle; picking the severed ear and putting it back. The expression “He who lives by the sword, dies by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.