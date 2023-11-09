FOR the past two weeks, we have been talking about the fuel supply scandal and how the Ministry of Energy has mishandled it. We have written about the irregularities associated with the awarding of contracts to companies that have close links to the ruling party. In doing all this, our mission has been to register two public concerns; the first being that the minister was not following procedure and the second being that the ministry is giving preference to friends of the UPND while side-lining other Zambian businesses. This endeavour has brought us in bad standing with some supporters of the UPND and those that are close to the minister. We have also been approached by agents of the companies…...



