A LAWYER representing Zambia Army officer, Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba, who is accused of murdering his lover Dr Tasila Tembo, yesterday informed the Lusaka High Court that the accused’s mental assessment report for a condition known as disruptive, impulse-control and conduct disorder, is still not ready. The matter has since been adjourned to March 11, this year, for mention and possible commencement of trial. In the last sitting Mwaba, 33, had, through his lawyer, applied to be taken to Chainama Hospital for assessment for a condition called disruptive, impulse-control and conduct...



