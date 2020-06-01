ZAMBIA National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) country director Professor Victor Mukonka says COVID-19 updates will now be announced only once a week.

In an interview, Prof Mukonka however, announced that press releases would be issued during the week as and when there was an unusual development.

“What we have been guided is that, it will be done once a week and then in between just giving a press release when there is something unusual. So, we will have one on Monday since we had one on Wednesday,” said Prof Mukonka.

On May 22, President Edgar Lungu had ordered that COVID-19 updates would only be held on Monday’s and Fridays to allow for proper analysis prior to disseminating information to the public.

“I will be addressing the nation as and when need arises and as the pandemic evolves. I request the Ministry of Health to hold their briefings on Mondays and Fridays to allow ample time for data analysis,” said President Lungu.