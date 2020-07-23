THE Zambia Police Service has recorded 6,143 road accidents during the second quarter of 2020, down from 7,687 during the same corresponding period last year, triggered by limited traffic movement as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Wednesday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo disclosed that road traffic accidents this year during the second quarter ending June 30 had reduced to 6,143.

“During the second quarter of 2020, a total number of 6,143 road traffic accidents were recorded. 275 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 332 persons were killed; 565 were serious road traffic accidents in which 1,016 persons were seriously injured and 1,284 were slight injury road traffic accidents in which 1,770 persons were slightly injured, while 4,019 were recorded as damages-only road traffic accidents. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 3,212 followed by Copperbelt with 1,121, whilst Western and Northern provinces recorded the least with 130 and 125 road traffic accidents respectively,” Katongo stated.

She added that the country had seen a reduction of road traffic accidents in the second quarter of this year compared to 2019 where 7,687 traffic accidents were recorded.

“During the second quarter of 2019, 7,687 road traffic accidents were recorded as compared to 6,143 road traffic accidents recorded in the second quarter of 2020. The figures show a decrease by 1,544 road traffic accidents. 387 road traffic accidents were recorded as fatal in which 458 persons were killed in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 275 fatal road traffic accidents where 332 persons were killed in the 2020 second quarter. The figure shows a decrease in both fatal road traffic accidents and persons killed by 112 and 126, respectively,” she stated.

“Further, in the second quarter of 2019, 775 serious road traffic accidents were recorded in which 1,313 persons were seriously injured as compared to 565 serious road traffic accidents where 1,016 persons were seriously injured in the second quarter of 2020. The figures still show a decrease in serious road traffic accidents and in persons injured by 210 and 297. 1,348 were slight injury road traffic accidents in which 2,046 persons were slightly injured as compared to 1,284 slight road traffic accidents where 1,770 persons were slightly injured in the second quarter of 2020. There is a reduction in both slight road traffic accidents and persons slightly injured by 100 and 276, respectively.”

Katongo explained that most accidents in the second quarter of 2020 were attributed to human error; with excessive speed accidents catering for 963 road traffic incidents.

“On damage-only road traffic accidents, 5,177 were recorded in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 4,019 recorded in the same quarter of 2020. The record shows a decrease by 1,158 damages-only road traffic accidents. 27,967 road traffic offences were recorded from which K9,483,524.00 was raised in admission of guilt fines in 2020 as compared to 35,415 road traffic offences recorded where K11,531,542.00 was raised in the second quarter of 2019. The record shows a decrease in road traffic offences by 7,448 and K2,048,018.00 in admission of guilt fines collected,” Katongo stated.

“Most of the accidents in the second quarter of 2020 were attributed to human error as follows; excessive speed, 963, representing 15.7 per cent; misjudging clearance distance, 874, representing 14.2 per cent; failing to keep to nearside, 846, representing 13.8 per cent; cutting-in, 516, representing 8.3 per cent; reversing negligently, 433, representing 7.0 per cent.”

Meanwhile, Katongo stated that the decrease in road accidents by end-June 30, 2020, compared to the corresponding period last year, was attributed to limited movement as a result of COVID-19.

“The decrease in road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to that of 2019 can be attributed to, among other factors, limited movement as a result of COVID-19. Police also observed increased levels of compliance by road users, especially the motorists and pedestrians. Further, the Zambia Police Service has intensified patrols and placement of speed trap cameras in strategic areas, major roads and accident-prone areas to reduce road traffic accidents,” stated Katongo.