POLICE in Ndola have apprehended and detained UPND Ndola District Chairman Joseph Phiri and two other members for having a party meeting at a private house. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said although they met at a private house, Phiri should have notified police. Katanga said Phiri was in detention alongside the owner of the said house and one member while others managed to escape. She explained that Phiri held a meeting at a house in Hillcrest without notifying the police. “I wonder why people want to break the law....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.