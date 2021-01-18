ZAMBIA has recorded 602 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,803 tests which were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says the country has also recorded nine COVID-19-related deaths in various health care facilities.

This is according to a statement on COVID-19, Monday.

Dr Chanda said 385 patients were admitted to health facilities, of which 254 were on oxygen therapy.

“Today (Monday), Zambia has recorded 602 new cases out of 4,803 tests done in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of cases nationally is now 38,207. Furthermore, a total of 385 patients are admitted to our healthcare facilities, 254 on oxygen therapy, 17 whom are critical. A total of 1,168 cases have been discharged from our facility and home-based management bringing the cumulative recoveries to 27,327. We sadly recorded nine COVID-19-related deaths in our healthcare facilities in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of deaths is now 559 (216 COVID deaths; 336 associated; seven yet to be classified,” Dr Chanda said.

He reiterated that all persons displaying COVID-19 symptoms should urgently seek medical attention for assessment and management.

“Among the people dying trom COVID-19-related complications, of note is a worrying proportion of people who come in very critical and irreversible conditions as well as those who are brought in already deceased. Allow me to reiterate one of the public health measures, which stipulates among other rules, that all persons displaying symptoms must seek medical attention timely for assessment and management. Our healthcare facilities are equipped to quickly access your health and determine the next steps,” he said.

And Dr Chanda sympathised with the families of frontline workers who had succumbed in their line of duty in the fight against COVID-19.

“We remain indebted to our committed gallant soldiers on the ground managing our patients, screening and testing, contact tracing, engaging the community and ensuring a safe environment. They continue to spend time selflessly attending to the various clusters of the response, even when they themselves are at high risk of infection. May I take the opportunity to commiserate with the families of all those, who have lost their family members as they participate in the fight against COVID-19. May peace abound,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chanda said that technical teams in the Ministry of Health, including those at ZAMRA, had been engaged to ensure only safe remedies were availed to the public.

“Recently, I have received many reports of increasing alternative medicines being advanced by the Chinese community and our traditional healers. While government is encouraging alternative local and home-based remedies, safety remains paramount. Our technical teams in the Ministry of Health, including those at ZAMRA, are engaged to ensure only safe remedies are availed to our public. We will also be advising the community on how to safely utilise the home remedies; we have encouraged such as steaming,” said Dr Chanda.