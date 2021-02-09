UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says Forum for Democratic and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi is slowly losing credibility due to her continued attacks on UPND president Hakainde Hichilema. During a briefing on Saturday Nawakwi said Hichilema was not fit to run this country because he was a fraudster. But in an interview Nalumnago argued that Nawakwi was no longer an opposition leader but a PF member. “In this politics, there are so many relationships, but really for my sister, she is my sister, she is my little girl. She...
Menu