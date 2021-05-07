L-r: Movement for Change and Equality leader Kaluba Simuyemba, Zambians Empowerment and Development party leader Ernest Mwansa, Zambia Shall Prosper Movement leader Kelvin Fube and Movement for Democratic Change leader Felix Mutati shortly after announcing the formation of the Zambia we want alliance in Lusaka on May 6, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

RENOWNED Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularly known as KBF has vowed to fight President Edgar Lungu politically. Meanwhile, Fube, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Felix Mutati and two other political parties have formed a coalition called the “Zambia We Want” for the purposes of the August elections. However, Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba is reported to have pulled out of the pact. Speaking during a briefing, Thursday, KBF said he could not belong to a party such as PF which propagated lawlessness. When asked if he resigned as...