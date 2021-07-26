VICE-President Inonge Wina has reaffirmed Zambia’s preparedness to hold the August polls in line with the provisions of the Constitution and relevant international instruments on the maintenance and promotion of democratic values. Speaking when she met representatives of the European Union ahead of next month’s general elections, Friday, Vice-President Wina said Zambia remained committed to upholding the democratic trajectory which the country stands proud of and was renowned for. “I would like to commend the vital role played by the European Union in supporting the democratic processes in Zambia and...



