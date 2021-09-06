Former Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe when he appeared before the Parliamentary Public Committee at Parliament building in Lusaka on January 12, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner General Dr Chisela Chileshe has advised his replacement, Fredrick Chilikutu, to be loyal to the UPND government. In an interview, Dr Chileshe said he ran his race and it was up to people to judge how he executed his duties. Dr Chileshe, who was sworn in by former president Edgar Lungu on December 5, 2018, was relieved of his duties by President Hakainde Hichilema last Wednesday. “I am very proud that I made a family. Any regrets? No regrets at all. I believe in...