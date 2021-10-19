MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says politicians should have substantive careers so that they do not go into leadership to serve themselves but the people. And Tayali says the style of leadership UPND is providing is one which will see to it that Zambians never allow masqueraders to occupy public office again. In an interview, Saturday, Tayali said the previous government led the country through personal aggrandizement. “First of all, I think that in UPND we believe that politics is not a career. It is very important for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.